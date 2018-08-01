Administrative Assistant Job in Kenya

About Bidhaa Sasa



Bidhaa Sasa is a women-focused start-up that uniquely combines financing and last-mile distribution of modern household goods in a one-stop shop for the rural areas. We make technology goods, such as solar systems and efficient jikos, both accessible and affordable by offering consumer financing to the under-served and un-banked. We deliver life improving products to our clients’ doorsteps while making all products payable in affordable installments.

We sell our products through groups that are recruited and managed by women leaders in the rural heartlands of Bungoma, Kakamega, Nandi, Vihiga and Siaya Counties. Since our humble beginnings in 2015, we have reached over 18,000 clients and are expanding our reach further with new locations.

Administrative Assistant

About the role

We are looking for a dedicated, smart, and self-driven individual who has exceptional time management, organisation and communication skills to coordinate and manage the administrative day to day operations of the company.

The ideal candidate will be experienced in handling a wide range of administrative and executive support related tasks and will be able to work under tight timelines, manage high levels of pressure and work closely with both Directors and key staff.

This person must be well organised and enjoy the administrative challenges of supporting a dynamic business. The position will be based in Nairobi and may require flexibility around working hours and upcountry travel, and so we encourage candidates to consider this before applying.

Responsibilities

Bookkeeping and Payments

· Process online payments for purchases made (suppliers, statutory remissions, rent for the different offices, monthly bills etc);

· Enter and track business expenses data on a weekly basis;

· Follow up on staff expenses and advances in a specific tracking tool and calculate balances;

· Proposing and maintaining administrative tools to track recurrent expenses, refunds;

· Checking that all receipts/invoices recorded in the cash books are physically present at the end of the month in the invoice/receipt file;

· Filing receipts/invoices and all financial documents in an organized manner;

· Filing and remittance of monthly statutory returns (PAYE, NHIF, NSSF).

Operations, Correspondence and Administration

· Follow up with suppliers to receive goods and ensuring that the documentation (invoices, delivery notes, ETRs etc.) is complete and filed;

· Ensure receivables from suppliers (whether goods or cash) are remitted in a timely manner;

· Temporarily cover logistics aspects such as corresponding with our courier and transport partners on product shipments;

· Composing and preparing correspondence such as NHIF registration for new staff; this may include confidential matters at times;

· Filing and effective record keeping of all company information;

· Ensuring timely delivery of office supplies and liaise with suppliers on replacement of faulty products;

· Sourcing for office supplies and organising for maintenance of office equipment;

HR and Internal Team Support

· Staff loans administration (preparation of the agreement letters & follow up and ensuring correct entries in the HRMIS);

· Keeping the staff records in the HRMIS up to date and processing of staff IDs;

· Work collaboratively with all team members to support the day to day operations and chips in to sort administrative needs for both the Nairobi and upcountry (mainly remotely) teams.

Qualifications

· You are a doer and get things done with great attention to detail;

· You’re passionate about rural development and making a difference for the less well-off in this country and excited about working in a multi-cultural environment; You value diversity and are respectful to others;

· You are a team player who leads by example and excellent at listening and building trust and long-lasting relationships with clients and within teams;

· You value ownership and freedom in exchange for accountability and responsibility;

· You are self-driven, highly organised and able to operate independently towards set targets;

· You have the ability to manage different conflicting priorities;

· Demonstrated proactive approaches to problem-solving with strong decision-making capability;

· Ability to demonstrate emotional maturity, high integrity and confidentiality;

· Minimum two years’ experience in an administrative role;

· Excellent knowledge of using Microsoft Office products; with a high proficiency in Excel;

· B+ or higher at Secondary School and a Diploma or University Degree in a business related field with a Second Class Upper or equivalent;

· Fluency in both speaking and writing English & Kiswahili;

· Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Our culture – We are the right organization for you if

· You believe in the potential of rural communities to improve their family’s lives and are eager to ensure everyone has an equal part in Kenya’s development. We put the client at the centre of all our decisions and actions.

· You enjoy the thrill of start-up life, where we fail and learn from it, where things change fast, and every day brings new challenges. We are a small team working tirelessly to achieve something that has not been done before!

· You are excited about working in a multi-cultural environment, where we have open communication channels, are transparent about challenges and mistakes, learn from each other and respect and leverage our diversity to make the business work.

· You want your ideas to be heard and participate in business strategy: Our team is collaborative and supportive. We listen to insights from our staff and clients, because we know that otherwise we can’t succeed.

Remuneration & Application

· Ranging from Ksh. 35,000 to Ksh. 40,000 gross per month. This is a full-time position where working days are Monday to Friday with additional tasks which may need to be done on Saturday;.

· Deadline for submitting applications 18th February 2019;

· Applications will be considered on a rolling basis;

· Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.