Administration Officer Job in Nairobi, Kenya

University of Nairobi Enterprises and Services (UNES) Ltd

Administration Officer

One Position

Ref: UNES/ F& ADM/AO/02/2019

Location: Nairobi

Contract Duration: Three Years Subject to 3 months’ probationary period

Job Description:

The incumbent shall report to the Senior Human Resource & Administration Officer and shall be responsible for the following:

· Managing the reception area in a professional way

· Manage incoming and outgoing mails and keep the relevant records

· Coordination of transport logistics within the UNES units

· Allocating duties and supervise the Pool drivers, Motor Cyclist, Office Assistants & Records Assistants

· Ensuring promptly maintenance of vehicles and motor cycle

· Management of the Headquarters store (stocking and issuance of goods)

· Ensuring general cleanliness of the work environment

· Performing any other duties assigned by the Senior Human Resource

Job Specification:

· Degree in Business Administration/ Public Relations or equivalent

· At least 3 years’ experience in administrative duties

· Possess good customer/public relations skills

· Strong written and verbal communication skills in English

· Strong Organization Skills

· Computer literate

· Certificate in stores management will be an added advantage

Application Procedure

Applicants interested in the above position should submit the following:

· Cover letter detailing why you want to be considered for the position, as well as current and expected gross salary.

· Detailed CV including at minimum:

1. Biographical data including: Full names, current mailing address, current telephone contacts, email address

2. Employment history to date. Ensure that specific start and end dates are included.

3. Educational history to date, clearly detailing the program, certificate obtained, and completion date.

4. Names of 3 referees with their contacts.

· Copies of ALL academic and professional certificates and testimonials.

· Completed Personal Data Form (Download HERE ) fully filled and signed

· Indicate the Job Reference Number and Title in your email

All applications to reach the undersigned on or before February 22, 2019 strictly via the following email recruitment@uneskenya.com.

Hard Copies will not be accepted.

Chief Manager, Finance & Administration

UNES Limited

P.O.Box 68241-00200

Nairobi

www.unes.co.ke

Shortlisted Candidates shall be required to comply with chapter six of the constitution of Kenya requirements by submitting the following documents.

1. Certificate of Good Conduct/ Police Clearance Certificate

2. CRB Clearance Certificate

3. HELB Clearance/Compliance Certificate

4. Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission Certificate

5. Kenya Revenue Authority Clearance Certificate

N/B: Only shortlisted applicants shall be contacted.

UNES does not require any payment in order to process your applications.

UNES is an equal opportunity employer.