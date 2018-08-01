Admin Officer Job in Kenya

Admin Officer

J/G ‘H’

Qualifications

· Must be a Kenyan citizen

· Computer literate

· Diploma in Public Administration, Business Administration, or any Diploma in Related field

· Satisfy the requirement of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 leadership and integrity.

Responsibilities

· Planning of Office Accommodation and layout

· Facilitating transport and travelling services

· Maintain and updating furniture and office equipment inventory

· Ensure payment of utility bills

· Facilitate movement of assets

· Facilitate general Maintenance of building and furniture

· Maintain staff performance and welfare matters

· Facilitating logistics for meetings, conferences and other special events

· Collection and collating data on development activities

· To work in Municipal Managers office as PA

· To take minutes during Board meetings

· Maintain budget, procurement and financial records

· Providing input in organizing public participation awareness.

· Any other duties assigned by the immediate supervisor

Additional requirements

All applicants are expected to attach copies of the following additional documents

· Tax Compliance Certificate

· Clearance from HELB where necessary

· Clearance from the Ethics and anti-corruption commission

· Certificate of good conduct from the police

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications attaching copies of their certificates and testimonials, and send to the undersigned on or before 5th March, 2019 at 5.00 p.m.:

THE SECRETARY/CEO

BUSIA COUNTY PUBLIC SERVICE BOARD

P.O PRIVATE BAG -50400