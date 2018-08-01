Admin Assistant Job in Kenya

Admin Assistant



Location: Kisumu

Nature of Job: Full time

Responsibilities

· Office Operations

· Administration and some HR duties

· Maintain office records

· Ensure filing systems are maintained and up to date

· Define procedures for record retention

· Ensure protection and security of files and records

· Monitor and record phone calls

· Control correspondences

· Ensure effective use of petty cash

· Check and maintain attendance report

· Review and approve supply requisitions

· Maintain office equipment /inventories

· Manage petty cash, pay casuals and liaise with accounts on all payments

· Manage and maintain the MD’s diary and email accounts

· Respond to emails as much as possible, dealing with appointments-preparing appointment schedules

· Ensure busy diary commitments, papers and travel arrangements are managed effectively

· Schedule meetings on behalf of the MD

· Filter general information, queries, phone calls and invitations to the MD by redirecting or taking forward such contact as appropriate

· Ensure the MD is fully briefed on, or prepared for, any engagements he is involved in

· Prepare correspondence on behalf of the MD, including the drafting of general replies

· Minute general meetings as required and complete research on behalf of the MD

· Keep and retrieve files.

· Ensure guests meeting with the MD are well taken care of

· Provide a service that is in line with the MD’s work habits and preferences

Qualifications

· Diploma/Degree in Business Management or a related field

· 3-5 years’ experience as an office admin/Secretary/PA

· Male candidates are encouraged to apply

· Excellent typing skills, speed and accuracy essential

· Good computer literacy (MS Office, Excel, PowerPoint)

· Excellent organizational skills

· Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written

· Professional telephone manner

· Proven ability to work under pressure and on tight deadlines

· Confident personality with an ability to multitask

· Well presented

· Flexible and mature approach with ability to work unsupervised

How to Apply

If qualified send CV stating your experience, skills and qualifications to recruitment@britesmanagement.com