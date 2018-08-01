Admin Assistant Job in Kenya

01:05

Admin Assistant

 Location: Kisumu
Nature of Job: Full time
Responsibilities
·         Office Operations
·         Administration and some HR duties
·         Maintain office records
·         Ensure filing systems are maintained and up to date
·         Define procedures for record retention
·         Ensure protection and security of files and records
·         Monitor and record phone calls
·         Control correspondences
·         Ensure effective use of petty cash
·         Check and maintain attendance report
·         Review and approve supply requisitions
·         Maintain office equipment /inventories
·         Manage petty cash, pay casuals and liaise with accounts on all payments
·         Manage and maintain the MD’s diary and email accounts
·         Respond to emails as much as possible, dealing with appointments-preparing appointment schedules
·         Ensure busy diary commitments, papers and travel arrangements are managed effectively
·         Schedule meetings on behalf of the MD
·         Filter general information, queries, phone calls and invitations to the MD by redirecting or taking forward such contact as appropriate
·         Ensure the MD is fully briefed on, or prepared for, any engagements he is involved in
·         Prepare correspondence on behalf of the MD, including the drafting of general replies
·         Minute general meetings as required and complete research on behalf of the MD
·         Keep and retrieve files.
·         Ensure guests meeting with the MD are well taken care of
·         Provide a service that is in line with the MD’s work habits and preferences
Qualifications
·         Diploma/Degree in Business Management or a related field
·         3-5 years’ experience as an office admin/Secretary/PA
·         Male candidates are encouraged to apply
·         Excellent typing skills, speed and accuracy essential
·         Good computer literacy (MS Office, Excel, PowerPoint)
·         Excellent organizational skills
·         Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written
·         Professional telephone manner
·         Proven ability to work under pressure and on tight deadlines
·         Confident personality with an ability to multitask
·         Well presented
·         Flexible and mature approach with ability to work unsupervised
How to Apply
If qualified send CV stating your experience, skills and qualifications to recruitment@britesmanagement.com
Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

   

