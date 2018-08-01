Admin Assistant Job in Kenya

Admin Assistant Job in KenyaJobs and Careers 01:05
Admin Assistant
Location: Kisumu
Nature of Job: Full time
Responsibilities
· Office Operations
· Administration and some HR duties
· Maintain office records
· Ensure filing systems are maintained and up to date
· Define procedures for record retention
· Ensure protection and security of files and records
· Monitor and record phone calls
· Control correspondences
· Ensure effective use of petty cash
· Check and maintain attendance report
· Review and approve supply requisitions
· Maintain office equipment /inventories
· Manage petty cash, pay casuals and liaise with accounts on all payments
· Manage and maintain the MD’s diary and email accounts
· Respond to emails as much as possible, dealing with appointments-preparing appointment schedules
· Ensure busy diary commitments, papers and travel arrangements are managed effectively
· Schedule meetings on behalf of the MD
· Filter general information, queries, phone calls and invitations to the MD by redirecting or taking forward such contact as appropriate
· Ensure the MD is fully briefed on, or prepared for, any engagements he is involved in
· Prepare correspondence on behalf of the MD, including the drafting of general replies
· Minute general meetings as required and complete research on behalf of the MD
· Keep and retrieve files.
· Ensure guests meeting with the MD are well taken care of
· Provide a service that is in line with the MD’s work habits and preferences
Qualifications
· Diploma/Degree in Business Management or a related field
· 3-5 years’ experience as an office admin/Secretary/PA
· Male candidates are encouraged to apply
· Excellent typing skills, speed and accuracy essential
· Good computer literacy (MS Office, Excel, PowerPoint)
· Excellent organizational skills
· Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written
· Professional telephone manner
· Proven ability to work under pressure and on tight deadlines
· Confident personality with an ability to multitask
· Well presented
· Flexible and mature approach with ability to work unsupervised
How to Apply
If qualified send CV stating your experience, skills and qualifications to recruitment@britesmanagement.com
Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.