Accounts Internship in Kenya (10K)

Our client is a well established organization that deals in Mobile Asset Tracking and utilises technology to offer solutions for transport management.

They seek to get an intern .

A monthly stipend of Kes.10,000 will be given to the successful candidate and the duration of the internship is 3 months.

Qualifications

· Working knowledge of MS Office and databases

· Excellent communication and people skills

· Ability to be polite and compassionate without lacking confidence

· 1st degree is preferred

Responsibilities

· Keep track of assigned accounts to identify outstanding debts

· contact debtors to inquire of their payment status

· Negotiate payoff deadlines or payment plans

· Create trust relationships with debtors when possible to avoid future issues

· Update account status and database daily

· Maintaining contact with clients to ensure invoices are clear for payment

· Resolving queries both internally and externally around outstanding invoices.

How To Apply

Qualified applicants to send their cv to jobs@jobsikaz.com not later than 24th February 2018.