Accounts Internship in Kenya (10K)

04:02

Our client is a well established organization that deals in Mobile Asset Tracking and utilises technology to offer solutions for transport management.
They seek to get an intern.
A monthly stipend of Kes.10,000 will be given to the successful candidate and the duration of the internship is 3 months.
Qualifications
·         Working knowledge of MS Office and databases
·         Excellent communication and people skills
·         Ability to be polite and compassionate without lacking confidence
·         1st degree is preferred
Responsibilities
·         Keep track of assigned accounts to identify outstanding debts
·         contact debtors to inquire of their payment status
·         Negotiate payoff deadlines or payment plans
·         Create trust relationships with debtors when possible to avoid future issues
·         Update account status and database daily
·         Maintaining contact with clients to ensure invoices are clear for payment
·         Resolving queries both internally and externally around outstanding invoices.
How To Apply
Qualified applicants to send their cv to jobs@jobsikaz.com not later than 24th February 2018.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Check out our tips on Arsenal vs Bate and 10 Europa League games played today with 90% success rate.

Thursday, February 21, 2019 - The Gunners head into the second leg of their Europa League last-32 tie with Bate Borisov needing to overtu...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno