Accounts Internship in Kenya (10K)Jobs and Careers 04:02
Our client is a well established organization that deals in Mobile Asset Tracking and utilises technology to offer solutions for transport management.
They seek to get an intern.
A monthly stipend of Kes.10,000 will be given to the successful candidate and the duration of the internship is 3 months.
Qualifications
· Working knowledge of MS Office and databases
· Excellent communication and people skills
· Ability to be polite and compassionate without lacking confidence
· 1st degree is preferred
Responsibilities
· Keep track of assigned accounts to identify outstanding debts
· contact debtors to inquire of their payment status
· Negotiate payoff deadlines or payment plans
· Create trust relationships with debtors when possible to avoid future issues
· Update account status and database daily
· Maintaining contact with clients to ensure invoices are clear for payment
· Resolving queries both internally and externally around outstanding invoices.
How To Apply
Qualified applicants to send their cv to jobs@jobsikaz.com not later than 24th February 2018.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.