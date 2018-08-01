Accounts / Finance Intern Opportunity in Kenya

Accounts / Finance Intern

Internship Period: 3 Months

Main purpose of the job

· Prepare, examine, and analyze accounting records, financial statements, and other financial reports to assess accuracy, completeness, and conformance to business standards.

· Compute taxes and file tax returns, ensuring compliance, reporting and other tax requirements.

· Generate invoices , receive payments posting into QuickBooks

· Prepare pay slips

· Report to management weekly regarding the finances of the company.

Knowledge, Skills and Experience

· A Bachelors Degree in Accounting/ Finance or a related business field

· A Certified Public Accountant (CPA(K), / ACCA or equivalent) and be a member of ICPAK

· At least 2 years relevant working experience

· A team player with excellent communication skills, Attention to detail, problem solving, analytical and interpersonal skills

· High standards of ethics and values

Interested candidates are invited to strictly email their cover letter and CV, to recruit@hrmconnection.com before end of day 28th February 2019.