Accounts / Finance Intern Opportunity in Kenya

Accounts / Finance Intern
Internship Period: 3 Months
Main purpose of the job
·         Prepare, examine, and analyze accounting records, financial statements, and other financial reports to assess accuracy, completeness, and conformance to business standards.
·         Compute taxes and file tax returns, ensuring compliance, reporting and other tax requirements.
·         Generate invoices , receive payments posting into QuickBooks
·         Prepare pay slips
·         Report to management weekly regarding the finances of the company.
Knowledge, Skills and Experience
·         A Bachelors Degree in Accounting/ Finance or a related business field
·         A Certified Public Accountant (CPA(K), / ACCA or equivalent) and be a member of ICPAK
·         At least 2 years relevant working experience
·         A team player with excellent communication skills, Attention to detail, problem solving, analytical and interpersonal skills
·         High standards of ethics and values
Interested candidates are invited to strictly email their cover letter and CV, to recruit@hrmconnection.com before end of day 28th February 2019.
Only short listed candidates will be contacted.

   

