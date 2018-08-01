Accounts / Finance Intern Opportunity in Kenya

Accounts / Finance Intern Opportunity in KenyaJobs and Careers 00:49
Accounts / Finance Intern
Internship Period: 3 Months
Main purpose of the job
· Prepare, examine, and analyze accounting records, financial statements, and other financial reports to assess accuracy, completeness, and conformance to business standards.
· Compute taxes and file tax returns, ensuring compliance, reporting and other tax requirements.
· Generate invoices , receive payments posting into QuickBooks
· Prepare pay slips
· Report to management weekly regarding the finances of the company.
Knowledge, Skills and Experience
· A Bachelors Degree in Accounting/ Finance or a related business field
· A Certified Public Accountant (CPA(K), / ACCA or equivalent) and be a member of ICPAK
· At least 2 years relevant working experience
· A team player with excellent communication skills, Attention to detail, problem solving, analytical and interpersonal skills
· High standards of ethics and values
Interested candidates are invited to strictly email their cover letter and CV, to recruit@hrmconnection.com before end of day 28th February 2019.
Only short listed candidates will be contacted.