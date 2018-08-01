Accounts Clerk Job in Nairobi, Kenya

Accounts Clerk – Real Estate (Land / Plots)

Location: Thika road, Nairobi

Our client, a fast growing real estate property company dealing primarily in land/plots, is looking for a skilled Accounts Clerk to perform a variety of accounting, bookkeeping and financial tasks.

Job Summary: Responsible for providing accounting support to the accounting department. Keys daily worksheets to the general ledger system, ensures files are complete and maintained as needed, handles accounts payable duties, and assists accounting personnel.

Key Responsibilities:

· Provide accounting and clerical support to the accounting department.

· Type accurately, prepare and maintain accounting documents and records.

· Prepare bank deposits, general ledger postings and statements.

· Reconcile client accounts/payments in a timely manner.

· Daily enter key data of financial transactions in database.

· Provide assistance and support to company employees.

· Research, track and restore accounting or documentation problems and discrepancies

· Inform management and compile reports/summaries on activity areas

· Function in accordance with established standards, procedures and applicable laws.

Key Skills and Competencies:

· Degree/Diploma in Accounts

· Proficiency in financial data analysis

· Proficiency in QuickBooks.

· At least 1 year experience

· Possess a high degree of professional ethics & personal integrity

· The candidate must be hardworking, flexible & service oriented

· Proficiency in use of computer applications

· Ability to work with minimum supervision

Deadline: Interested parties should send their online applications on or before 19th February 2019

Correspondence: Applications and detailed CV to be submitted online at http://goo.gl/T8sryH

Applications not meeting minimum requirements will not be considered.