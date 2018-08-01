Accounts Clerk Job in Kenya

Oasis Healthcare Group is currently looking for qualified and dedicated individuals to fill the following open vacancies:



Job Title: Accounts Clerk

Job Location: Oasis Doctors Plaza Siaya

Work Type: Full time.

Duties and Responsibilities include but are not limited to:

· Ensure financial transactions are properly recorded and entered into the accounting systems.

· Handle regular cash book reconciliations.

· Daily sales ledger and creditors ledger accounts reconciliation.

· Preparation of daily and monthly reports.

· Ensuring regular invoicing, receive and receipt money.

· Undertaking daily banking functions and bank reconciliations.

· Responsible for ensuring filing is done in a timely and organized manner.

· Provide any other accounting and clerical support to the accounting department

Job Requirements

· Proficiency in financial data analysis.

· Competency in MS Office, databases and accounting software.

· A minimum of one year experience.

· Diploma/Degree in Accounts or Finance.

· CPA Part 11

How to Apply

Courier and hand delivered applications to be dropped at the Oasis Doctors Plaza- Siaya, located at Lake Western Office Park next to Siaya Red Cross Offices and addressed to:

The CEO,

Oasis Doctors Plaza- Siaya,

P.O. Box 258 – 40600,

Nairobi, Kenya

Tel: +254-5207484 / 0795-601331

Online applications to be sent to siaya@oasishealthcaregroup.com indicating the position applied for.

Attach your CV and Cover Letter only.

Applications MUST be received not later than 5pm, on 4th March 2019.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.