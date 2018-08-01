Accounts Assistant Job in Kenya

Directline Assurance Company



We are looking for two motivated and qualified professionals to fill the following position:-

Accounts Assistant

Key Duties and Responsibilities

· Daily Bank reconciliation and following up on any reconciling items including journal posting.

· Daily downloading of Bank statements and bouncing cheques if any

· Preparation of daily cashflow projection

· Administration of office petty cash and carry out weekly staff advances reconciliation

· Administration and replenishment of branch float and petty cash

· Posting of invoices in the system

· Posting of LPO’S in the system

· Assist/deputize account payable duties

· Any other duties that may be assigned.

· Ensuring vetting officer accounts are reconciled

Minimum Qualification, Skills and Experience

· A University degree from a recognized university in Business related field

· CPA (K) qualification

· At least two (2) years working experience in a busy finance environment

· Proficiency in use of computer applications

· Must have sound analytical, negotiation, interpersonal and good communication skills

· Ability to plan, organize and prioritize (ability to work within strict deadlines and minimum supervision)

Kindly note that the Company reserves the right to relocate its employees on Temporary or Permanent basis to any of the Company’s branches.

Applications to be received by 18th February 2019 close of Business (COB).