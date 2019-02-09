A wannabe SPONSOR from Kitale who is a notorious SEX predator preying on women exposed, LADY shares lodging photos.

, , , 00:15

 Saturday, February 9, 2019-A wannabee sponsor from Kitale  who has been preying on gullible women and defrauding them has been exposed.
The poor man who has nothing in the pocket pretends he is a serious businessman doing county projects.

He lures ladies to bed with his sweet tongue and promises to marry them.

The man lies that his wife has cancer and so he is planning to re-marry because she might die any time.

A lady fell to the trap of the wannabe sponsor and met him in a hotel room for sex.

The sponsor got drunk like a skunk and the lady took his mulika mwizi phone and snooped through his messages.

He has been lying to multiple ladies and banging them raw.

He had promised this  lady that he will marry her and she nearly fell to his  trap but when she snooped through his  phone messages, she almost fainted.

The lady exposed the broke sponsor on a popular telegram channel and splashed his nude photos, some of which we can’t share here.

If you are in Kitale, don’t let this sponsor wannabe lie to you.

 Talk of faking it till you make it, LOL!!!






 The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

This Woman Conned Me Out Of Ksh 800,000 And I Did This To Recover The Money. She Will Not Forget It!

I am Jessica from Nairobi. Something happened to me last year that almost sent me to the grave. My trusted friend, called Njoki, came to m...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno