6 Field Officers Jobs in Kenya

Innovations for Poverty Action (IPA)



Position: Field Officer – EMERGE – Storybooks for Promoting Early Literacy Project

6 Positions

Reporting To: Senior Field Officer/AFM

Deadline to Apply: 28th February 2019

Start Date: 25th March 2019

Location: Ahero with frequent travel throughout Nyanza region.

Eligibility: Position open to Local Kenyan hires only (External advert)

Duration: 3 Months

Innovations for Poverty Action (IPA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to discovering and promoting effective solutions to global poverty problems. In close partnership with decision makers, the policymakers, practitioners, investors and donors working with the poor around the world. IPA designs and evaluates potential solutions to poverty problems using randomized evaluations, the most rigorous evaluation method available. We also mobilize and support these decision makers to use these solutions to build better programs and policies at scale.

About the project: EMERGE is a randomized control trial which aims to improve early childhood literacy and school readiness. In Kenya and throughout sub-Saharan Africa, many primary school children read below grade level. While there are many causes of low literacy in primary school, a key contributing factor to the widespread lack of literacy is low level of child readiness for primary school.

Our research focuses on an innovative, light touch early childhood intervention to improve school readiness and classroom-level pedagogy through the provision of children’s books, in local language as well as English, and dialogic reading training to parents of children between 2 and 6 years of age in rural, Western Kenya.

This impact evaluation measures the impact of distributing children’s storybooks and supporting family reading on a range of child, household, and school-level outcomes. We seek: first, to quantify the effects of inexpensive literacy interventions on learning outcomes; second, to quantify parent behavioral responses to the availability of the new educational materials; and third, measure the change in classroom environment brought about by improved student preparation before school age.

About the Position: The Field Officer, under the supervision of Senior Field Officers and Associate Field Manager, will be primarily responsible for field data collection activities, including interviews and observations of children and caregivers. In addition, the field officer may be involved in community entry activities, including meeting with area leaders, or participating in presenting the project and answering questions about the project at community barazas.

The Field Officer will also be expected to assist with office tasks such including translations and data entry.

Duties and Responsibilities:

· Prompt arrival at work and completion of scheduled activities each day

· Conducting surveys in EMERGE evaluation sites throughout Nyanza

· Visiting and tracking of survey respondents to administer questionnaires

· Data collection prep work, including translations, pretesting, and piloting

· Diligent completion of checklists and other means of monitoring data

· Data entry tasks as assigned by the Project Management

· Helping organize materials in readiness for field work and for data processing and organizing data collected from the field

· Ensuring high data quality (low error rates)

· Proper use and maintenance of project equipment (phones, GPS machines, headphones, etc.)

· Successfully working in a team and avoiding/minimizing conflicts with the rest of the team members.

· On non-field days, conscientious performance of office work (respondent phone calls, translations, photocopying, organizing data, etc.)

· Positive, hard-work attitude, with the aim of individually and helping the team complete the work.

· Other tasks as assigned by Project Management

Qualifications and Experience:

Required:

· Diploma in relevant field (social sciences, development studies, early childhood education, or community development)

· Excellent oral and written communication in English, Kiswahili, and Dholuo

· Excellent management and organizational skills

· Computer literate.

Preferred:

· Bachelor’s degree in relevant field (social sciences, development studies, early childhood education, or community development)

· Experience working with children and mothers

· Experience with child education research, or conducting child observational measures

· Experience working on health, education, or early childhood development projects

· Experience in data collection and survey administration, preferably using CAI (SurveyCTO).

How to Apply

CLICK HERE to apply online