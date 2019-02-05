5 Clerk Assistants III Jobs in Kenya

Clerk Assistant III



SALARY SCALE 8 CASB/3/2019

Kshs. 40,410 x 1,850 – 42,260 x1,930 – 44,190 x2,040 – 46,230 x2,120 – 48,350 x 2,460 – 50,810 p.m

House Allowance Kshs 16, 500

Commuter Allowance Kshs 6, 000

Responsibilities

· Assisting in ensuring adherence to Assembly procedures, practices, conventions, traditions and etiquette

· Research involving search for fresh information by consulting appropriate sources.

· Offering administrative services to the various Assembly committees.

· Assisting in organizing activities on seminars and conferences for Members of the County Assembly.

· Taking minutes for the committees and preparing of committee reports.

· Additional duties as shall be assigned from time to time.

Qualifications

· Bachelor’s degree in Public Administration, Law, Social Science or related field from a recognized institution.

· Good command of spoken and written English and Kiswahili and possess report writing skills.

· Be computer literate.

· Meet the requirements of Chapter six of the Constitution of Kenya 2010.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates are requested to forward their applications with copies of applicant’s academic and professional testimonials, and copy of Identity Card both sides to reach the Secretary County Assembly Service Board, P. O. Box 1886-50200, Bungoma or be hand delivered to the Human Resource Management office, room No.10 at the County Assembly.

Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce originals of their National Identity Cards, academic degree transcripts, professional certificates and clearances from, EACC, KRA, DCI and CRB.

Terms: permanent and pensionable

Please note that

· Candidates should NOT attach original documents.

· Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted.

· Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification.

All applications should indicate clearly the position applied for and the advert number on the top left corner of the

envelop and be addressed to:-

The Secretary,

County Assembly Service Board,

County Assembly of Bungoma,

P.O Box 1886 – 50200, Bungoma.

Or,