3 Office Admins Jobs in Kenya

Office Admins



Job Group ‘H’

3 Posts

Responsibilities

· Taking oral dictation; word and data processing; managing e-office;

· Operating office equipment;

· Handling telephone calls and appointments;

· Attending to visitors/clients;

· Maintaining the office diary and travel itineraries;

· Establishing and monitoring procedures for record keeping and documents, including classified materials;

· Supervising of office cleanliness; managing petty cash; and undertaking any other office administrative duties that may be assigned.

Qualifications

· Diploma in Secretarial Studies from Kenya National Examinations Council; OR Business Education Single and Group Certificates (BES & GC) from the Kenya National Examinations Council in the following subjects:-

· Shorthand III (minimum 60 w.p.m.);

· Typewriting III (50 w.p.m.)/ Computerized Document Processing III

· Office Management III/ Office Administration and Management

· Business English III/ Communications II;

· Secretarial Duties II;

· Office Practice II;

· Commerce

· Certificate in Public Relations and Customer Care course lasting not less than two (2) weeks from a recognized institution.

· Certificate in computer applications from a recognized institution

How to Apply

CLICK HERE for Online Application Form, and attach certificates/ testimonials, Fill in the online Application Form after reading the instructions inside the form.for Online Application Form, and attach certificates/ testimonials,

OR

CLICK HERE. Fill in a physical Application Form and drop it at the Mombasa County Public Service Board Office at Betting Control Building, Mombasa or via postal mail/ courier service, and attach certificates/ testimonials. For this form

All Applications should reach the Mombasa County Public Service Board offices at Betting & Control Building, Mombasa on or before Friday 8th March 2019 by 4.30 p.m.

In case you need more guidance on how to fill the form, don’t hesitate to call our PR & Communication Office on the numbers provided.