163 Government Vacancies in Kenya - Mombasa

Registered Nurse III (30 Posts)

JOB GROUP ‘H’-30 posts

Responsibilities

This is the entry and training grade for this cadre. An officer at this level will work under the guidance of a senior officer. Duties and responsibilities at this level will entail; assessing, planning, implementing nursing interventions and evaluating patient’s outcomes; providing appropriate healthcare service including integrated Management of a Childhood Illnesses (IMCI), immunization, PMTCT, ante-natal care and delivery, providing health education and counseling to patients/clients and community on identified health needs; referring patients and clients appropriately; facilitating patients’ admission and initiating discharge plans; maintaining records on patients/clients health condition and care; ensuring a tidy and safe clinical environment; and collecting and compiling data.

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade a candidate must have; –

· Diploma in any of the following disciplines; Kenya Registered Community Health Nursing, Kenya Registered Nursing, Kenya Registered midwifery, Kenya Registered Nursing/Midwifery or Kenya Registered Nursing/Mental Health and Psychiatry from a recognized Institution;

· Registration Certificate issued by the Nursing Council of Kenya;

· Valid practicing license from Nursing Council of Kenya and

· Certificate in Computer application skills from a recognized institution.

· Satisfy the requirement of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya





General Registered Clinical Officer III (32 Posts)

JOB GROUP ‘H’-32 POSTS

Responsibilities

This entry and training grade into this cadre. An officer at this level will work under guidance of a Senior Officer, duties and responsibilities at this level will include, taking history, examining, diagnosing and treating patients common ailments at am outpatient health facility, implementing Community Health care activities in liaison with other health workers, guiding and counseling patients, clients and staff on health issues, sensitizing patients and clients on preventive and promotive health, carrying out minor surgical procedures as per training and skill, collecting and compiling clinical data and referring patients and clients to appropriate health facilities.

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, an officer must have: –

· Diploma in Clinical Medicine and Surgery or Clinical medicine and Community Health from a recognized institution

· Certificate of Registration from Clinical Officers’ Council and:

· Certificate in Computer Applications Skills from a recognized institution.

· Satisfy the requirement of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya





Registered Clinical Officer (10 Posts)

JOB GROUP ‘K’

Responsibilities

· Offering pre-operative assessment (anaesthetic screening) and management of patients.

· Offering intra-operative management to patients.

· Offering post-operative management / follow up of theatre patients/clients.

· Giving anaesthetic advice to the theatre /hospital team in all matters pertaining to anaesthesia.

· Guiding and counselling patients/ clients/ staffs in matters pertaining to anaesthesia.

· Responsible for the anaesthetic machines and drugs.

· Collecting and Compiling anaesthetic data and report.

· Performing any other duty that may be given by the supervisor.

Qualifications

· Be a Kenyan Citizen;

· Be a holder of a Diploma in Clinical Medicine and Surgery or Clinical Medicine and Community Health from a recognized institution;

· Be a holder of a Higher National Diploma in Clinical Medicine and Surgery, Anaesthesia, from a recognized institution;

· Have a Certificate of Registration from the Clinical Officers’ Council

· Have a valid practice license.

· Must have good inter-personal and communication skills.

· Satisfy the requirement of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya





Radiographer I (3 Posts)

JOB GROUP ‘K’

Responsibilities

Work at this level will involve: providing medical Imaging Services at a Sub County Or County Hospital; processing, verifying and maintaining information related to patients; providing care and counseling patients and their relatives before, during and after examination. In addition, the officer will be safeguarding and providing basic maintenance and safety of medical imaging equipment’s in the hospital; establishing and maintaining Quality Assurance Programs in the department; coordinating procurement and safe storage of departmental supplies of radiographic materials and preparing reports on radiography activities.

Qualifications

Direct Appointment

· For appointment to this grade, a candidate must be in possession of a Bachelor of Science (Bsc) Degree in any of the following fields: – Radiography, Radiography Technology or any other equivalent qualification from a recognized institution

· Must have good inter-personal and communication skills.

· Satisfy the requirement of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya

· Computer Literate





Radiographer III (6 Posts)

JOB GROUP ‘H’

Responsibilities

This will be the entry and training grade for Radiographers cadre. An officer at this level will work under the supervision and guidance of an experienced officer. Specific duties will include: providing radiographic services to the patients; processing, verifying and maintaining information relating to patients; ordering and maintaining records of radiographic and photographic supplies.

Qualifications

· Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade C (plain) with grade C (plain) in English/Kiswahili, Biology/Biological Sciences or Physics/Physical Sciences and C- in Mathematics; and

· Diploma in any of the following: Diagnostic Radiography/Medical Imaging Sciences, Ultrasound, Computerized Tomography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Mammography, Nuclear Medicine, Radiation Therapy and Digital Medical imaging equipment or its equivalent from a recognized Institution.

· Must be computer literate

· Satisfy the requirement of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya





Physiotherapist Officer (6 Posts)

JOB GROUP ‘K’

Responsibilities

This will be the entry grade into this cadre. an officer at this level will work under the guidance of a more senior officer.

Duties and responsibilities at this level will entail:- screening, assessing and providing therapeutic exercises, manual therapy, and hydrotherapy interventions as the patients/clients formulated treatment and plan at an inpatient and outpatient unit/ward/health institution; carrying out physical disability assessment and categorization, registration and other services; verifying and maintaining information and records relating to patients; carrying out home visits and following up on patients progress; sensitizing the community on physiotherapy issues; maintaining patients/clients progress report; collecting data for operational research; and preparing periodic reports.

Qualifications

· For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have;

· Bachelor degree in physiotherapy from a recognized

· Certificate of Registration from the physiotherapy Council of Kenya (PCK)

· Current Certificate of practice from physiotherapy Council of Kenya (PCK)

· Certificate in any computer application skills.





Assistant Physiotherapist III (5 Posts)

JOB GROUP ‘H’

Responsibilities

This will be the entry and training grade into this cadre. An officer at this level will work under the guidance of a senior officer.

Specific duties and responsibilities will involve:- providing physiotherapy services to inpatients and outpatients at an outpatient unit/ward/health institution; assessing patient needs including rehabilitation; verifying and maintaining information and records relating to patients; screening, assessing and providing therapeutic patients/clients formulated treatment plan; collecting data for operational research; sensitizing the community on physiotherapy issues; and preparing periodic reports.

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:

· Diploma in physiotherapy from a recognized institution;

· Certificate of Registration from the physiotherapy Council of Kenya (PCK)

· Current Certificate of practice from physiotherapy Council of Kenya (PCK);

· Certificate in any computer application skills.





Medical Laboratory Technologist III (30 Posts)

JOB GROUP `H`

Responsibilities

This is the entry and training grade for Diploma holders. An officer at this level will work under the supervision and guidance of a senior and experienced officer. Duties and responsibilities at this level will entail – decontaminating working benches; receiving and scrutinizing laboratory requisition forms and specimens; preparing clients for collection of specimens; receiving, collecting ,labeling and registering of specimens; disaggregating specimens for processing and analyses; preparing reagents ;examining specimen; writing and recording of results; dispatching the results for use in clinical management; preparing stains; performing blood group grouping; issuing blood and blood products to peripheral health facilities; and storing blood products according to their requirements.

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have –

· Diploma in Medical Laboratory Sciences or any other equivalent qualification from an institution recognized by the Kenya Medical Laboratory and Technologists Board.

· Registration Certificate Issued by the Kenya Medical Laboratory Technicians and Technologists Board (KMLTTB)

· Valid practicing license from Kenya Medical Laboratory Technicians and Technologists Board.; and

· Certificate in Computer application skills from a recognized institution.

· Satisfy the requirement of chapter six of the constitution of Kenya





Health Records & Information Management Officer (10 Posts)

JOB GROUP ‘K’

Responsibilities

This is the entry and training grade for this cadre. An officer at this level will work under the guidance of a more senior and experienced officer.

Duties and responsibilities at this level will entail: storing and retrieving medical records and documents; preparing clinics; updating bed bureau; editing Patient case records; capturing data from service points; maintaining record safety and confidentiality; balancing daily bed returns; maintaining patient Master Index; scheduling of patients to the consultants and specialty clinics; assigning codes to diseases and surgical procedures; indexing diseases and surgical procedures according to the International Classification of Diseases and Procedures in Medicine; compiling medical reports; sharing of health information with other stakeholders; analyzing data; compiling bio data; and preparing medical records and reports.

Qualifications

· Bachelor’s degree in Health Records and Information Management from a recognized institution; and

· Certificate in computer application skills from a recognized institution

· Satisfy the requirement of chapter six of the constitution of Kenya





Assistant Public Health Officer III (6 Posts)

JOB GROUP ‘H’

Responsibilities

This will be the entry and training grade for this cadre.

· An officer at this level will provide Environmental Health Extension services in the area of deployment, where specific duties and responsibilities will include: mobilizing, sensitizing and advising communities on matters related to environmental health; referring health cases to relevant health facilities; carrying out immunization; identifying environmental health issues at community level; organizing community health days to advise communities on common public health issues; collecting and maintaining up to date records of services rendered; assessing health needs of the community; implementing vector, vermin and rodent control measures; and implementing integrated mosquito control strategies.

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:

· Diploma in either Environmental Health Science or Public Health Inspection from a recognized institution; and

· Certificate in Computer application skills from a recognized institution.

· Satisfy the requirement of chapter six of the constitution of Kenya





Assistant Public Health Officer II (6 Posts)

JOB GROUP J

Responsibilities

An officer at this level will provide Environmental Health Extension services in the area of deployment, where specific duties and responsibilities will include: mobilizing, sensitizing and advising communities on matters related to environmental health; referring of health cases to relevant health facilities; carrying out immunization; identifying environmental health issues at community level; organizing community health days to advise communities on common public health issues; collecting and maintaining up to date records of services rendered; assessing health needs of the community; implementing vector, vermin and rodent control measures; implementing integrated mosquito control strategies; sitting of homesteads, pit latrines, grain stores, trading centres, emergency camps; implementing sanitation and hygiene standards in the community; and undertaking inspection for preventive maintenance.

Qualifications

· Diploma in either Environmental Health Science or Public Health Inspection from a recognized institution;

· Certificate in Computer Application Skills from a recognized institution; and

· Must be computer literate





Plaster Technician (3 Posts)

JOB GROUP ‘H’

Responsibilities

Work at this level involves a variety of duties and responsibilities of a limited scope and complexity under the guidance and supervision of a more senior officer but will be expected to work with minimum supervision and may in addition take charge of a plaster room, ward, theatre or a section in the hospital besides being involved in teaching duties.

Qualifications

For appointment to the grade of a plaster technician 11, an officer must: –

· have completed at least three (3) years’ service in the grade of plaster technician 111

· have demonstrated ability and competence in work performance





Supply Chain Management Officer II (3 Posts)

JOB GROUP ‘J’

Responsibilities

This will be the entry and training grade for supply chain management officer. An officer at this level will perform a variety of supply chain management duties under the guidance of a more senior and experienced officer. the officer will be deployed in a medium size department or in a section. Specific duties and responsibilities will entail warehousing; distribution management; fleet management; disposal of stores and equipment; surveys and research; inventory and stock control, in accordance with the laid down regulations and procedure.

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have a bachelor Degree in any of the following:-

· Commerce, Business Administration (Supplies Management option). Economics Procurement and supplies management. Marketing or their equivalent from a recognized institution.

· A skill in computer will be an added advantage





Supply Chain Management Assistant (3 Posts)

JOB GROUP ‘H’

Responsibilities

An officer at this level will be deployed in a supply chain management unit in a ministry or department and will handle a variety of tasks such as issuing and receiving stores; assisting in stock taking; reconciliation, preparation and maintenance of records.

Qualifications

Direct Appointment

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must be in possession of:-

· a Kenya certificate of secondary education (KCSE) mean grade C- (minus) with a minimum of C- in mathematics and English or Kiswahili or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution; and

· a Diploma (CIPS) in supply management or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution.

How To Apply

Fill in the online Application Form after reading the instructions inside the form. CLICK HERE for Online Application Form, and attach certificates/ testimonials,

OR

Fill in a physical Application Form and drop it at the Mombasa County Public Service Board Office at Betting Control Building, Mombasa or via postal mail/ courier service, and attach certificates/ testimonials. For this form CLICK HERE .

All Applications should reach the Mombasa County Public Service Board offices at Betting & Control Building, Mombasa on or before Friday 8th March 2019 by 4.30 p.m.

In case you need more guidance on how to fill the form, don’t hesitate to call our PR & Communication Office on the numbers provided.