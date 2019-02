163 Government Vacancies in Kenya - Mombasa

This is the entry and training grade for Diploma holders. An officer at this level will work under the supervision and guidance of a senior and experienced officer. Duties and responsibilities at this level will entail – decontaminating working benches; receiving and scrutinizing laboratory requisition forms and specimens; preparing clients for collection of specimens; receiving, collecting ,labeling and registering of specimens; disaggregating specimens for processing and analyses; preparing reagents ;examining specimen; writing and recording of results; dispatching the results for use in clinical management; preparing stains; performing blood group grouping; issuing blood and blood products to peripheral health facilities; and storing blood products according to their requirements.