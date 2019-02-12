12 Clerical Officers Jobs in Kenya

Clerical Officer



12 Posts

This is the entry and training grade for the Clerical Cadre. Work at this level will be carried out under close supervision and guidance of a more senior officer and will be subject to regular checks and verification.

Officers at this level will be deployed in the HRM Unit, general registry, supplies, accounts office or general office services.

Responsibilities

· Compiling statistical records;

· Sorting, filing and dispatching letters;

· Maintaining an efficient filing system;

· Processing appointments, promotions, discipline, transfers and other related duties in human resource management;

· Computation of financial or statistical records based on routine or special sources of information;

· Preparing payment vouchers; compiling data and drafting simple letters.

Qualifications

· For appointment to this grade, a candidate must be in possession of:

· Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade C Plain or its approved equivalent; and

· Proficiency in computer applications

· Satisfy the requirements of chapter six (6) of the constitution of Kenya.

How to Apply

CLICK HERE for Online Application Form, and attach certificates/ testimonials, Fill in the online Application Form after reading the instructions inside the form.for Online Application Form, and attach certificates/ testimonials,

OR

CLICK HERE. Fill in a physical Application Form and drop it at the Mombasa County Public Service Board Office at Betting Control Building, Mombasa or via postal mail/ courier service, and attach certificates/ testimonials. For this form

All Applications should reach the Mombasa County Public Service Board offices at Betting & Control Building, Mombasa on or before Friday 8th March 2019 by 4.30 p.m.

In case you need more guidance on how to fill the form, don’t hesitate to call our PR & Communication Office on the numbers provided.