10 Revenue Clerks Jobs in Kenya

Revenue Officer
JG “E”
JG “E”
10 Posts
Qualifications
· Must be a Kenyan citizen
· KCSE certificate with college certificate from recognized institution preferably accounting or business related.
· Satisfy the requirement of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 leadership and integrity.
Responsibilities
· Collection of mapped and Authorized Revenues
Additional requirements
All applicants are expected to attach copies of the following additional documents
· Tax Compliance Certificate
· Clearance from HELB where necessary
· Clearance from the Ethics and anti-corruption commission
· Certificate of good conduct from the police
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications attaching copies of their certificates and testimonials, and send to the undersigned on or before 5th March, 2019 at 5.00 p.m.:
THE SECRETARY/CEO
BUSIA COUNTY PUBLIC SERVICE BOARD
P.O PRIVATE BAG -50400
BUSIA (K)