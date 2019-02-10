10 DEAD, several injured as bus collides with truck along-Nakuru-Eldoret highway on Sunday morning (PHOTOs)

Sunday, February 17, 2019- Ten people have died and scores sustained serious injuries after a truck and a passenger bus collided at Kamara area along the Nakuru-Eldoret Highway.

Among those who perished in the 2 am accident were drivers of the two vehicles.

Confirming the incident, Nakuru County Police Commander Stephen Matu stated that the two vehicles collided head-on at Kamaru on Sunday at about 2 am.

Those injured among them five children and two students who were heading home for the mid-term break were rushed to Eldama Ravine Hospital.

Reports indicate that the bus which was headed to Nairobi from Bungoma had 65 passengers at the time of the accident.

