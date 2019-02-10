10 DEAD, several injured as bus collides with truck along-Nakuru-Eldoret highway on Sunday morning (PHOTOs)

Sunday, February 17, 2019-

Ten people have died and scores sustained serious injuries after a truck and a passenger bus collided at Kamara area along the Nakuru-Eldoret Highway.





Among those who perished in the 2 am accident were drivers of the two vehicles.





Confirming the incident, Nakuru County Police Commander Stephen Matu stated that the two vehicles collided head-on at Kamaru on Sunday at about 2 am.





Those injured among them five children and two students who were heading home for the mid-term break were rushed to Eldama Ravine Hospital.





Reports indicate that the bus which was headed to Nairobi from Bungoma had 65 passengers at the time of the accident.





Check out photos of the scene of the crash.



