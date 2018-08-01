Young people are thieves and looters that’s why I appointed 91-year old MOODY AWORI back to Government - UHURU mocks the youth

Thursday December 6, 2018 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has defended his decision to appoint former Vice President Moody Awori to an oversight board to manage the Sports, Art and Social Development Fund saying it is good for Kenya.





Speaking during a graduation ceremony for Kenya Commercial Banks 2Jiajiri initiative, Uhuru told off those criticizing the appointment of the 91-year old ex-VP, saying unlike most young people who want to get rich quickly and end up looting the public coffers, Moody is not corrupt.





He noted that corruption was in his mind when he chose Mr. Moody Awori over others and that he has no apologies to make.





“I’m being criticized that I am appointing a 91-year-old to look after the Youth Sports Fund.”





“But put yourself in my shoes, ukiona vile watu wanaiba pesa… alafu tupatie kijana, mimi afadhali nikae na huyo mzee achunge hiyo pesa itumike vile inatakikana. ama mnasema aje jameni?” posed President Kenyatta. (You see how (they) are stealing money, then we give the job to a young person… I would rather stick with the old man who will guard the money and ensure it is used in the right way.),” Uhuru said.





“Pesa ni yenu ya afya, ya culture, ya arts… sasa mnataka twende na tumeona vile watu wakipewa kazi kama hiyo vile wanaenda kufanya fanya, si afahali tupatie huyo mzee hiyo pesa ndio iwarudie? ahh, watu waniwache bana sitaki mambo mingi.” (You have seen how people act when they get such jobs, I would rather give the old man the job and the money still gets to you. Ahh, people should leave me alone!),” he added.





The President urged young people to make money the right way and avoid shortcuts that may land them in trouble later.



