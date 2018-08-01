You won’t believe the man UHURU is planning to endorse for President in 2022 - RUTO will cry in the toilet as he watches State House on TV

Monday December 3, 2018 - President Uhuru Kenyatta will endorse Opposition leader, Raila Odinga, for the 2022 Presidential race.





This was revealed by Siaya Senator, James Orengo, who revealed that the President was just waiting for the opportune moment to shock the country with his endorsement of Raila.





Speaking yesterday in Gem, Siaya County, Orengo said President Kenyatta had already given an indication that the man he will pick to succeed him will be a surprise, adding that the surprise candidate will be Raila Odinga.





“At the end of the day, we are saying that the leadership of Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Amolo Odinga is going to produce the next President of the Republic of Kenya,” Orengo said.





“I’m glad when President Uhuru Kenyatta was saying he’s going to surprise people in Jubilee as to who is going to be the next President of the Republic of Kenya, he was saying that knowing that William Ruto is the Deputy President… and that surprise, according to us, practically and for all reasons, is Raila Amolo Odinga,” he added.



