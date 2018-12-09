Yes, we helped NGIRITA’s family and others to loot the NYS-8 banks plead guilty as they agree to pay the fine

Sunday December 9, 2018 -At least eight local banks have admitted to having played a role in the loss of billions of taxpayers' money at the National Youth Service (NYS).





The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) disclosed the affected commercial banks agreed to a plea-bargain to avoid protracted court battles, which could seriously dent their highly valued and guarded reputations.





Speaking during a Plea Bargaining workshop in Naivasha, Haji revealed the implicated banks have agreed to pay KSh 300 million fine after they pleaded guilty to facilitating corruption at NYS.





"Eight banks in NYS 2 case had pleaded guilty and entered into plea barging agreement with his office to pay sh 300 million and one was in the process of complying with the agreement," Haji said.





The financial institutions had been accused of flouting regulations put in place by the regulator to guide them on how to handle large transactions.





"It is not an issue of enforcement or lack of understanding.”





“It is an issue of people not following the guidelines, deliberately.”





“How else would you make a mistake on things you are already aware of?" CBK boss, Patrick Njoroge, posed while addressing the press in May 2018.



