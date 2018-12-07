WTF! LUPITA NYONG’O’s brother, Junior, poses in a red thong and heels - Is he going mad (PHOTOs)

Friday, December 07, 2018 - Lupita Nyong’os controversial brother, Junior, has stunned Kenyans after he shared photos of himself posing in a red thong and heels.





Sharing the photos on social media, he wrote:





" What if Adam was Eve? "





His famous sister, Lupita, responded saying:





" Hahaha. I have never ever thought of that ! "





Junior has in the past defended his controversial dressing saying he was a free spirit who is not restricted by conventional gender identities.





Recently he set tongues wagging after he stepped out to an event wearing a dress.





However, it appears he has also been a cross-dresser from way back as this photo he took in 2011 attests.





Check out the photos below.