Why NYS looter and the hot ANN NGIRITA was forced into exile in Germany - Something bad was about to happen to her here in Kenya

Wednesday December 5, 2018 - National Youth Service (NYS) looter, Ann Wambere Ngirita , once sought asylum in Germany over fears of undergoing Female Genital Mutilation (FGM).





According to media reports, Ngirita sought asylum in Germany in 2014, running away from Female Genital Mutilation.





Ngirita told a German publication Märkisches Medienhaus that she was scared of undergoing the rite and that’s why she flee to Germany, where she shared a small room with her boyfriend.





"For more than a year, she has been living in a transitional home for asylum seekers," the publication wrote.





However, during the NYS probe, Ngirita told detectives that she had travelled to Germany for an academic course and that she was never in exile.





She told investigators that she had worked with a company in Germany whose name she could not recall and earned a monthly salary of €1,200 (Ksh141,546).



