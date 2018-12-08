Who leaked private PHOTOs of this beautiful Secretary? She works at Banda homes, do you know her?

15:59


Saturday, December 8, 2018 - Photos of this beautiful Secretary who works at Banda Homes have made their way in the web, leaving men in fantasy as they explore her sexy body.

It’s not clear who leaked the photos but you all know the behavior of most secretaries, a profession that is marred with sex scandals.

There’s a joke that marrying a secretary should be listed as one of 1000 ways to die due to the endless sex scandals involving secretaries and their bosses in many organizations

Check out these photos.


The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Check our tips on Chelsea v Manchester City EPL clash and 10 games where you can make good money this weekend

Friday, December 07, 2018 - Chelsea will become the latest team to attempt to stop Pep Guardiola’s juggernaut on Saturday evening when the...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno