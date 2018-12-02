Whatever is going on in RUTO’s house, only God knows, a Kenyan analyzes this viral PHOTO critically.

Sunday, December 2, 2018 - A photo of Deputy President William Ruto being welcomed by his wife at Kasarani Stadium Indoor Arena on Friday during Joyful Women Organization Thanksgiving Celebrations has caused a heated debate in the interweb.





In the photo, Mama Rachel as she is popularly known is seen submitting herself and almost bowing down when welcoming her husband to the event.





This guy called SK Motiryot has analyzed the photo and he thinks the Deputy President must be a bully in his house.





He claims that Mama Rachel’s facial expression tells of a woman who is scared of her husband.





Do you agree with him?





Just tell us what you think about the viral photo.