We will resign by next week, surrender our earnings and go back to the polls - 22 ODM legislators now plan to do the unthinkable

Wednesday December 5, 2018 - 22 Members of Homa Bay County Assembly have voiced their intention to resign from their commission, surrender their earnings and go back to the ballot





The ODM MCAs, who are allied to embattled Speaker, Elizabeth Ayoo, indicated that they were ready to resign by next week to pave way for fresh elections.





Led by Chief Whip, Richard Ogindo , the MCAs decried the constant wrangles in the County Assembly, saying they cannot sustain it any further.





They noted that they will not continue earning a salary and allowances as Ward Representatives for no work done for the electorate.





But according to Kojwach, Joan Ogada, dissolution of the entire County leadership was the only way out as it would give voters a fresh opportunity to elect new leaders who will serve them with one heart.



