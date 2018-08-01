WASHIALI says they will increase their salaries and award themselves free houses whether UHURU/ RAILA want it or not! Go hug a transformer

Monday December 3, 2018 - Mumias East MP, Ben Washiali, has said MPs will demand extra perks because they have been struggling with meagre pay from the Government.





In an exclusive interview with a local daily on Sunday, Washiali who is also the Government Chief Whip said what MPs are demanding for is a right that all other employees in other sectors of employment are also enjoying.





“This is a bill about which MPs will not listen to their leaders. It is important for MPs to express their mind freely on this one,” Washiali said.





“It is a right of every employee to be housed by the employer and MPs are no exception. Let us not make it look like all the clauses are bad,” Washiali added throwing a rare warning to party leaders to spare the MPs further anguish and not dictate to them on what to do but just try to convince them.





President Uhuru Kenyatta and National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, have opposed plans by MPs to demand for higher salaries and free houses and termed them as “greedy leaders”.



