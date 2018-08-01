WAIGURU says she was innocent in the NYS scandal and did not steal with KABURA! Somebody wanted me out of Government

Sunday December 2, 2018 - Kirinyaga Governor, Miss Anne Waiguru, has maintained that she was not involved in stealing money from the National Youth Service (NYS) in 2016.





Speaking on Friday during the scribes' end of year party, Waiguru said a scheme was hatched to remove her from the Devolution Ministry for fraudulent deals to take place.





She said the NYS is again embroiled in another major scandal of more than Sh8 billion.





"Are you surprised that the NYS is engulfed in another major scandal of Sh8billion? I blew the whistle when I was there. This shows some people did not want me there," Waiguru said.





The Governor said she invited the DCI to unearth the truth, but there was major political interference.





Waiguru said if she was not pushed out, maybe there would never have been another scandal.





The County boss lauded journalists for reporting on graft and called upon the media to uphold the truth.



