Veteran rapper MADTRAXX ties the knot with long-time girlfriend, SALAMA, in lavish wedding (PHOTOs)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Lifestyle, Photos 08:32
Madtraxx, who is part of the popular music group the Kansoul, tied the knot with his sexy girlfriend and mother of his two kids, Salma, on Friday.
The private affair was graced by notable figures in the entertainment industry.
His music friend and Kansoul member Mejja was among the groomsmen.
Veteran spin master, DJ Stylez, who is Madtraxx’s brother, was the best man.
See photos below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.