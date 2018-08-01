VERA SIDIKA serenades her handsome new bae, she’s clearly getting a better dick (VIDEO)

, , , , 06:40

Wednesday, December 5, 2018 - City socialite Vera Sidika moved on and found a new bae after breaking up with Otile Brown.

Vera disgraced Otile on social media after their messy breakup and revealed that he has a tiny manhood which couldn’t satisfy her.

The gorgeous socialite shared a video pampering her new bae perhaps to send a message to Otile that she has already moved on and getting a better dick.

Watch video.

The LINK>>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

“Nikamate Hapo,Yote ni Yako”, Alisema Huku akihema

Sidhani ningemsamehe baada ya kunidharau.In May something happened to me that I regret ever left Nairobi for Mombasa. I live in Pipe...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno