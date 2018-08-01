VERA SIDIKA serenades her handsome new bae, she’s clearly getting a better dick (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, Videos 06:40
Wednesday, December 5, 2018 - City socialite Vera Sidika moved on and found a new bae after breaking up with Otile Brown.
Vera disgraced Otile on social media after their messy breakup and revealed that he has a tiny manhood which couldn’t satisfy her.
The gorgeous socialite shared a video pampering her new bae perhaps to send a message to Otile that she has already moved on and getting a better dick.
Watch video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST