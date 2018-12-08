UHURU’s office is a den of corruption! See the billions that have been looted under his very nose even as he claims to fight the vice?

Saturday December 8, 2018- Corruption has once again hit President Uhuru Kenyatta’s office after it emerged that the office cannot account for billions of taxpayers’ money.





This is even as the war on corruption has intensified with many arrests being witnessed.





According to Auditor General, Edward Ouko, the Presidency cannot account for whopping Sh2.7 billion.





A close examination of the auditor’s report shows that the Presidency spent the money on confidential expenditure in three financial years between 2014 and 2016.





The report reveals that payments worth Sh165,587,200 were made to various companies for the supply of motor vehicles.





Expenditure totaling Sh105,000,000 was charged to a general expense account without verifiable source documents that indicate the approved allocation.





Goods worth Sh 22,324,851 were requisitioned by various State Houses and Lodges, and were procured and received in Nairobi, then issued to respective stations. But a closer look revealed the good were never supplied in the first place.





Besides, bills amounting to Sh 61,537,194 of the total were not supported by invoices, delivery notes, contract documents, and Local Purchase Orders.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



