UHURU’s daughter, NGINA, and her cousin NANA GECAGA among VIPs who attended JAY Z and BEYONCE’s concert in SA (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, December 04, 2018 - President Uhuru’s daughter, Ngina Kenyatta, and her cousin, Nana Gecaga, enjoyed VIP treatment when they attended the 2018 Global Citizen Festival in South Africa, on Sunday, December 2nd.





The annual festival held to honor the legacy of late South African President Nelson Mandela, was headlined by American power couple, Jay Z and Beyonce.





Other international acts who performed at Johannesburg’s 94,736-capacity FNB stadium which was filled to capacity included Usher and Ed Sheeran.





Ngina and Nana had VIP passes and they posed for photos with celebrities including celebrated American stand-up comedian, Dave Chappelle, among others.





See the photos below: