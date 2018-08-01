UHURU to meet anti-RUTO MPs from Rift Valley over the maize scandal as they vow to tell the President everything about his Deputy President

Friday December 7, 2018 - Deputy President William Ruto is in deep trouble over the maize scandal in the country, in which he is a suspect, going by some MPs in Rift Valley have in store.





This is after a delegation comprising of renegade MPs, business people and farmers from the Rift Valley continue their push to meet President Uhuru Kenyatta over the issue.





According to sources, the group is pushing for the meeting to take place before Ruto returns from his visit in Italy.





The delegation reportedly already prepared a formal proposal to the State demanding that Kshs 1,000 be transferred from the fertilizer subsidy to elevate the maize price per bag.





In case the proposal sails through, a 90kg bag of maize would be acquired for Kshs 3,200 from the current Kshs 2,300.





The team has vowed to spill beans about Ruto and his connection to the maize scandal if given a chance to meet Uhuru.



