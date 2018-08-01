UHURU sends his condolences and those of Kenyans to Americans following the death of former President GEORGE WALKER BUSH

Sunday December 2, 2018 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has expressed his "deep condolences" to the family of former U.S President George Bush and all Americans following his passing on Saturday morning.





In his statement, Uhuru said Bush, who was the 41st President of the United States, will be remembered for his commitment to world peace and stability, democracy and freedom for which he dedicated his entire life to.





Uhuru said the world has lost an astute statesman and public servant, business icon and a family man who will be emulated by many the world over.





“The 41st President of the United States has left behind a globally distinctive record in the military, international politics, business and family spheres all wrapped up in one,” Uhuru said.





George Herbert Walker Bush was born on 12th July 1924 in Milton, Massachusetts, the son of an investment banker who later became a US Senator.





He rose through the ranks and in 1988 he was elected as the US President.





His first major achievement as the President was to bring an end to the Cold War in the late 1980s and 1990s and the nuclear arms race.



