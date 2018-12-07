UHURU and RUTO support ICC’s investigation into the conduct of LOUIS MORENO OCAMPO - He may be jailed at The Hague

Friday December 7, 2018 - The Kenyan Government has said it welcomes investigations into the possible professional misconduct of former ICC Prosecutor Luis Moreno-Ocampo in handling the 2007 post-election violence cases.





Speaking on Thursday in The Hague, Solicitor General Ken Ogeto said Ocampo may have interfered with Kenyan cases by coaching witnesses to testify against Uhuru and Ruto.





President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, who were the chief suspects in the cases, accused Ocampo and his officers of coaching witnesses to make up evidence against them on the violence that left 1,300 Kenyans dead.





“The allegations against the former Prosecutor should not be swept under the carpet,” Ogeto said.





“Kenya urges the Office of the Prosecutor to refer the allegations to an external impartial and neutral entity to conduct an open and transparent audit of these allegations,” Ogeto added.





Ogeto spoke during the 17th Session of the Assembly of States Parties to the Rome Statute taking place at the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands.



