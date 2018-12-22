UHURU and RAILA ODINGA should watch their backs because RUTO might just ‘kill’ them after realizing that he may never become President

Thursday December 6, 2018 - Former nominated Senator, Paul Njoroge, has lashed out at Deputy President William Ruto claiming that he was no longer a preferred Presidential candidate in the run up to the 2022 General Elections.





Venting on Twitter, Njoroge said the March 9th handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition Leader, Raila Odinga, shifted all the odds against Ruto and buried his hopes of becoming President.





He noted that Uhuru might throw his weight behind the Opposition Chief for Presidency and not Ruto as earlier assumed.





"DP Ruto, I heard you issue threats while in parts of Meru that, utapita na yeyote atakaye taka kukuzuia kuwa Rais in 2022 (you will deal with anyone who will stand on your way to becoming President in 2022).”





“That means Uhuru and Raila should watch their back.”





“Their handshake automatically gave Kikuyus and their relatives an obvious option for 2022 and you are not," said Njoroge.



