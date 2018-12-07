Today’s free tips on 9 football matches where you can make over Sh8000 from just Sh200 stake

Friday, December 07, 2018- We hope you made good money from our tips yesterday as we got most of our predictions spot on.

Our tips have over 90% success rate if you have not noticed and today we have selected nine football matches where you can make over Sh8000 from just Sh200 stake. 

The best way to go about is to divide the games into two groups for obvious reasons.

TR1 (19:00) ALANYASPOR v BESIKTAS –x2 

DE2 (19:30) HAMBURGER v PADERBORN -1

DK1 (20:00) MIDTJYLLAND v  ODENSE -1 

NL2(21:00) RODA JC v DORDRECHT -1

BE1(21:30) BEVERN v CLUB BRUGGE –OV 2.5

DE1 (21:30) WERDER BREMEN v F. DUSSELDORF -1 

IT1(21:30) JUVENTUS v INTER MILAN -1 and GG

NL1(21:45) PSV v EXCELSIOR –OVER 2.5

PT1(22:30) PORTO v PORTIMONENSE-1 and OV 2.5

Good Luck 

   

