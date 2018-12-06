Today’s free tips on 6 football matches with over 90% success rate-make good money here.Editor's Choice, News, Politics 00:23
Thursday, December 06, 2018- We hope you made good money from our tips yesterday as we got most of our predictions spot on. Go here
Every day we do our best to beat the bookies at their own game and today we have selected six football matches where you can make over Sh8000 from just Sh200 stake.
The best way to go about is to divide the games into two groups for obvious reasons. Go here
Check out the tips below.
ESC (13:00) LEVANTE v LUGO -1
BG1 (17:30) CSKA SOFIA v LUDOGOREST -1x Go here
ITC (19:00) GENOA v VIRTUS ENTELLA -1
ESC (19:30) EIBAR v GIJON -1 Go here
ESC (19:30) HUSCA v ATHLETIC BILBAO –X2
TRC (19:30) FENERBAHCE v GIRESUNSPOR -1
NL1 (21:00) FEYENOORD v VENLO -1 Go here
Good Luck and claim your free bet.