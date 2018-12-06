Today’s free tips on 6 football matches with over 90% success rate-make good money here.

, , 00:23

Thursday, December 06, 2018- We hope you made good money from our tips yesterday as we got most of our predictions spot on. Go here 

Every day we do our best to beat the bookies at their own game and today we have selected six football matches where you can make over Sh8000 from just Sh200 stake.

The best way to go about is to divide the games into two groups for obvious reasons. Go here 

Check out the tips below.

ESC (13:00) LEVANTE v LUGO -1

BG1 (17:30) CSKA SOFIA v LUDOGOREST -1x Go here 

ITC (19:00) GENOA v VIRTUS ENTELLA -1

ESC (19:30) EIBAR v GIJON -1 Go here 

ESC (19:30) HUSCA v ATHLETIC BILBAO –X2

TRC (19:30) FENERBAHCE v GIRESUNSPOR -1

NL1 (21:00) FEYENOORD v VENLO -1 Go here 

Good Luck and claim your free bet.

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

“Nikamate Hapo,Yote ni Yako”, Alisema Huku akihema

Sidhani ningemsamehe baada ya kunidharau.In May something happened to me that I regret ever left Nairobi for Mombasa. I live in Pipe...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno