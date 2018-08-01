Today’s free tips on 6 football matches where you can make over sh 4,000 from just a sh200 stake.

Monday, December 03, 2018 - We hope you made good money over the weekend from our tips because we got most of our predictions spot on.





Today we have selected six football matches where you can make over Sh4,000 from just a Sh200 stake. Go here >>





The best way to go about it is to divide the games into two groups for obvious reasons.





Check out tips below.





CY1 (19:00) APOEL v APOLLON LIMASSOL -1x Go here >>





GR1 (19:00) LAMIA v PAOK -2





TR1 (19:00) FENERBAHCE v KASIMPASA -1





GR1 (19:30) NURNBERG v LEVERKUSEN -2





ENC (22:00) WEST BROM v BRENTFORD -1 Go here >>





PT1 (22:15) RIO AVE v SPORTING LISBON -2



