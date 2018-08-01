This young LADY was caught watching PORN in class on her phone instead of studying (WATCH)

, , , , 06:46

Thursday, December 06, 2018 - There is a video of a female student watching an adult material on her phone in class going viral on social media.

The young girl was in class with a book on her lap pretending to be reading.

It appears another student who was seated behind her recorded her and shared the video on social media.

This shows how young people get exposed to such adult content at a young age using their phones.

While this is not a Kenyan school, it lends credence to the Kenyan Government’s plan to filter out porn websites and regulate films as one way of protecting schoolchildren in the wake of a rise in teenage pregnancies.

Watch the video below.

The LINK>>>>
Credit: @Tunde Ednut

The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

“Nikamate Hapo,Yote ni Yako”, Alisema Huku akihema

Sidhani ningemsamehe baada ya kunidharau.In May something happened to me that I regret ever left Nairobi for Mombasa. I live in Pipe...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno