This young LADY was caught watching PORN in class on her phone instead of studying (WATCH)

There is a video of a female student watching an adult material on her phone in class going viral on social media.





The young girl was in class with a book on her lap pretending to be reading.





It appears another student who was seated behind her recorded her and shared the video on social media.





This shows how young people get exposed to such adult content at a young age using their phones.





While this is not a Kenyan school, it lends credence to the Kenyan Government’s plan to filter out porn websites and regulate films as one way of protecting schoolchildren in the wake of a rise in teenage pregnancies.





Watch the video below.







