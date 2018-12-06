This young LADY turns used wheels into seats as her agemates chase sponsors (PHOTOs)

Thursday, December 6, 2018 - This young lady has impressed many people with her amazing skills of turning used wheels into seats.

While are agemates are busy sleeping with sponsors and chasing men in night clubs, she is doing something important with her life.

The young lady is an upcoming entrepreneur with a bright future ahead of her.

The seats she makes out of the used wheels are just amazing.

