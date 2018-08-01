This video proves that True Love still exists - How many Kenyan LADIES will do this? (WATCH)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Lifestyle, Videos 08:05
This heartwarming video will restore your faith in not only true love but also in humanity.
This is what pure, unconditional and selfless love is made up of.
While most Kenyan ladies are looking for the elusive tall, dark ,handsome and rich prince in shining armor to sweep them off their feet, other ladies are making their own Mr. Right.
Love is indeed a beautiful thing.
Watch the video below.
