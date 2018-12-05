This SEXY LADY quit her office job to sell her flesh online and she makes Sh500, 000 a month (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, December 05, 2018 - It seems digital prostitution is a booming business if this lady’s confession is anything to go by.





The model by the name Jodie Carnall quit her office job and started selling her flesh on social media platforms like SnapChat and she is making a killing.





Speaking to BBC, the lady who refers to herself as a Snapchat Premium girl, charges a monthly fee of between £20 (Sh2600) and £200 (Sh26,000) to her subscribers and makes up to £4,000 (Sh500k) a month.





She, however, stated that she doesn’t meet clients for sex although she gets offers from men.

She said: “People call me ‘slut’ and things like that. And it does upset me. I get a message like that every hour, or every half an hour, all day long.”





“It’s like a proper business. It’s like people that sing, or go and gig, or artists that sell their own paintings.”





“I’m just selling pictures and videos of me.”





“I’m not an escort. I’ve been offered thousands of pounds to meet men and I say ‘no’.”





Several ladies including Kenyan women have jumped into this new venture and they are making good money as well.





A case in point is this Luo lady who sells her raunchy videos to thirsty men via WhatsApp.





