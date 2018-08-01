This Mzungu guy seriously getting down to a popular Kwaito song will make your day (VIDEO)

Thursday, December 06, 2018 - There is a common stereotype that white folks cannot dance to save their lives but this guy getting down to a popular kwaito song will blow you away.

The guy stole the show as surprised revelers started to cheer him.

Besides killing it, he seemed to enjoy every word of the song from his animated dance moves.

Watch the video below.

