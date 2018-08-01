This is why Kenyans have lost faith in RUTO and will never vote for him as President in 2022, jamaa ameiba kweli kweli - Ex-Senator NJOROGE

Thursday December 6, 2018 - Former Senator, Paul Njoroge, has dimmed Deputy President William Ruto’s hopes of becoming President in 2022.





Speaking yesterday, Njoroge noted that Kenyans have lost faith in the DP and will never vote for him as their President.





He singled out Ruto's heavy donations to churches as among the factors that made him lose credibility among the populace.





According to Njoroge, Ruto’s huge donations to churches have left congregants puzzled because they cannot understand how and where the DP gets such money





"Going to churches with the huge amounts of money just leaves the members of that church confirming that you are indeed a thief.”





“That is why you see them smile all the way as you give out your contribution.”





“They say "Na ameiba mingi kweli" (he has really plundered a lot) immediately you leave," Njoroge said.



