This is why GIDEON MOI may become President in 2022 - See what he did in Mulwanda village? He is so humble despite his wealth

Tuesday December 4, 2018 - Baringo Senator Gideon Moi’s early morning walk in Mulwanda Village, Khwisero sub-county, on Sunday caught many by surprise and most villagers could not believe their eyes.





The KANU chairman’s 7km walk in the sleepy village to Sabatia bus stage aroused residents who rushed to catch a glimpse of him and mingle with the politician.





He had spent the night in the village after addressing a crowd at Kakamega bus stage.





Gideon was in Kakamega for a funds drive attended by Amani National Congress (ANC) leader, Musalia Mudavadi, Siaya Senator James Orengo and Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala.





The Baringo Senator mingled freely with residents as they chanted Nyayo-era songs and waved the one-finger KANU salute.





Gideon even ate supper in the house of a poor couple who expressed their gratitude to the Senator for visiting their home and having a meal with them despite his immense wealth and power.





They promised to vote for him for President in 2022.





“I have only been seeing him on TV and newspapers but yesterday (Sunday) he greeted me.”





“He is a very down-to-earth man.”





“Come 2022, if he will be on the ballot, I will vote for him,” said Oyondi .





As he continued to mingle with locals, Gideon Moi came across a blind man and he offered to pay for all his treatment until he can see again.



