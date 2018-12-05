This is a death trap! NTSA should revoke the license of this bus KCJ 104A - Eye-witness account (PHOTOs).

Wednesday, December 5, 2018 - This bus, registration number KCJ 104A, was being overloaded with luggage at Machakos Country Bus (stage) and when one of the concerned passengers raised an alarm, his pleas fell on deaf ear.





To make matters worse, the bus was travelling at night and so you understand the risk involved when the driver is negotiating corners and climbing hills.





NTSA should act fast and revoke the license of this bus.





See photos shared by a concerned media user.