This guy tried to seduce a church LADY using his car but was humiliated - HILARIOUS VIDEO

It was a bad day in the office for this guy who is a bona fide member of team mafisi after he tried to hit on a church lady.
The guy thought he would impress the beautiful and gracious lady by showing off his jalopy but was wrong.
The lady she thought was jobless and broke turned out to be a CEO who drives a classy car.
The poor guy’s reaction when the lady offered him her business card is just priceless
This is a good lesson to those folks who judge others before knowing them well.
Watch the video below.
The man is shocked. 10-NIL 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/FEb2M24G2N— Rein (@Asamoh_) December 4, 2018
