This couple’s wedding PHOTO is going viral on social media - Do you see anything wrong here? Eh! Eh! (LOOK)

, , , , 08:01


Friday, December 07, 2018 - This photo of a groom and his sexy bride is going viral on social media.

It appears the lady is in love with the guy she has married that she had his name done on her hair.

Or perhaps she wanted to make sure that everyone knows Fred is officially off the ‘market’

The things people do for love!

Check out the photo below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

“Nikamate Hapo,Yote ni Yako”, Alisema Huku akihema

Sidhani ningemsamehe baada ya kunidharau.In May something happened to me that I regret ever left Nairobi for Mombasa. I live in Pipe...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno