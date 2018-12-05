Thieves of public money have no place to hide as DPP NOORDIN HAJI appoints Prof QURESHI as State lawyer! To start with MWILU

Wednesday December 5, 2018 - Director of Public Prosecutions, Noordin Haji, has appointed Queen’s Counsel Khawar Qureshi to lead the prosecution of high profile corruption cases.





Prior to his appointment, Prof Qureshi taught commercial law at Cambridge University and public international law at King's College London.





Qureshi, who has Kenyan roots, was appointed a visiting professor in commercial law at the University of London in 2006 and a deputy High Court Judge in 2013.

In a notice issued on Tuesday, Haji said his office has decided to appoint a special prosecutor through single sourcing after advertising for private legal counsel and being unable to find suitable candidates due to the unique nature of requirements and complexity of cases.





"There are a number of cases of great public importance involving state and public officers.”





“In order ensure transparency and independence in dealing with these cases, to build jurisprudence, to allow for pragmatic interpretation of the Constitution, and to avoid conflict between the ODPP and the Judiciary, we deem it prudent to engage private foreign counsel to deal with these matters," the DPP’s office said.





Every year, corruption in Kenya drains billions of dollars from the State in rackets involving Government officials and business people - known as "tenderpreneurs" for their success in winning public contracts.



