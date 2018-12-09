There will be a foreign Chief Justice in Kenya in the next 10 years – Lawyer AHMEDNASIR ABDULAHI says

Sunday December 9, 2018-Renowned city lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has said in the next 10 years, Kenya will have a foreign Chief Justice.

Commenting on social media on Saturday, Ahmednasir said the decision to appointing a foreigner as CJ will be because of corruption in the Judiciary.

Ahmednasir said the country’s rampant corrupt practices, political bias and simply bad manners will be the greatest impediments leading to a judicial system lead by people from other countries.

He, however, supported the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji's recent appointment of Queen’s Counsel (QC) lawyer Khawar Qureshi.

“I support 100 (per cent) the appointment of Khawar Qureshi QC by DPP Noordin.

“Take it from me in ten years time we will have a foreigner CJ (and) the entire Supreme Court run by foreigners because of our corrupt practices, political biases & bad manners,” Ahmednasir wrote and tagged former Chief Justice , Dr Willy Mutunga.

